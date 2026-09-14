IDF chief orders examination of legal action on ‘NAZA’ film, probe into leak of classified info

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir says he has instructed the military’s top legal official to examine the possibility of taking legal action against the documentary “NAZA” and those involved in it, and separately orders an investigation into the leaking of classified materials used in its production.

Zamir today held a meeting with senior military officials on the new documentary, which contains allegations that Israel ordered AI-powered attacks in the Gaza Strip that led to civilian deaths.

The IDF has said it rejects the film’s claims, based on excerpts and a promotional clip that are available for public viewing, but it has not yet seen the full documentary. The military has requested a screening so it can address the film’s allegations in full.

“According to the reports that have emerged so far, this is not a film criticizing the IDF and is not an attempt to ascertain the truth. It is based on blood libels, deliberate distortion of reality, and false and serious accusations against IDF soldiers and commanders,” Zamir says in a statement.

He says that the film “adopts narratives of Israel’s haters, defames our soldiers and commanders, and seeks to portray the IDF as deliberately acting unlawfully.”

“This is a dangerous attempt to strip us of the legitimacy to defend ourselves against the worst of our enemies, and in doing so to pose a real danger to IDF soldiers and commanders,” Zamir continues.

“We will not allow IDF soldiers to be turned into targets through lies and blood libels. Faced with such an attempt, we must act resolutely, using all the tools at our disposal, legal, command, and public diplomacy,” he adds.

At the end of the meeting, Zamir ordered the establishment of a “multi-organizational and multidisciplinary team” headed by the Planning Directorate, to “formulate courses of action and tools for addressing false claims against the IDF and its soldiers, in cooperation with experts from Israel and around the world.”

He also instructed Military Advocate General Maj. Gen. Itai Ofir to “examine and advance possible legal actions regarding the film and those involved in it… due to the dissemination of false claims against IDF soldiers, and their possible implications for their personal security and the security of the state.”

And lastly, Zamir instructed the military’s top brass to examine “information security aspects and possible individuals involved in the leaking of classified materials that were used in producing the film.”

The meeting Zamir held was attended by Deputy IDF Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Tamir Yadai, head of the Operations Directorate Maj. Gen. Itzik Cohen, Military Advocate General Maj. Gen. Itai Ofir, Air Force chief Maj. Gen. Omer Tishler, the commander of the Intelligence Directorate’s Unit 8200, and IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin.