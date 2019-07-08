Giant Palestinian flag hung on Jerusalem Old City walls taken down

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion says a Palestinian flag bearing the mugs of Yasser Arafat and Mahmoud Abbas that was hung on the Old City walls has been removed.

“The only sovereignty in Jerusalem is Israeli sovereignty. I won’t allow any organization to try to get a foothold in the city,” Lion writes on Twitter.

The flag was apparently to mark 55 years since the founding of the Fatah party, which was headed by Arafat and is now led by Abbas.

Israel considers all of Jerusalem its capital, while the Palestinians claim East Jerusalem, which includes the Old City, as the capital of a future state.