Cop filmed pulling on ultra-Orthodox protester’s sidelocks indicted

The Justice Ministry’s Police Investigations Department files charges against an detective filmed forcefully yanking an ultra-Orthodox protester’s sidelocks in Beit Shemesh.

The indictment, submitted to the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court, charges Yaakov Sheetrit with assault and obstruction of justice over the July incident.

Sheetrit, who was suspended from the force after the video surfaced, was one of a number of cops accompanying municipal workers carrying out a demolition order in a largely ultra-Orthodox neighborhood in the city.

Clashes broke out between the police and protesters who opposed the demolition, during which Sheetrit was filmed pulling on the sidelocks of Mordechai Kreuzer.

According to the indictment, Sheetrit falsely claimed he was attacked by demonstrators and that a leg fracture he suffered was due to the alleged assault.