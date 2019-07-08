The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they happen.
Cop filmed pulling on ultra-Orthodox protester’s sidelocks indicted
The Justice Ministry’s Police Investigations Department files charges against an detective filmed forcefully yanking an ultra-Orthodox protester’s sidelocks in Beit Shemesh.
The indictment, submitted to the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court, charges Yaakov Sheetrit with assault and obstruction of justice over the July incident.
Sheetrit, who was suspended from the force after the video surfaced, was one of a number of cops accompanying municipal workers carrying out a demolition order in a largely ultra-Orthodox neighborhood in the city.
Clashes broke out between the police and protesters who opposed the demolition, during which Sheetrit was filmed pulling on the sidelocks of Mordechai Kreuzer.
According to the indictment, Sheetrit falsely claimed he was attacked by demonstrators and that a leg fracture he suffered was due to the alleged assault.
תיעוד מחריד: בלש המשטרה כמעט תולש את פאות העצור >>>הוא לא מתנגד למעצר, וכלל לא השתתף בהפגנה – מה שכמובן לא מנע מהשוטר למשוך לו באכזריות בפאות #משטרת_ישראל_2019 • שתפו – ונשים סוף לאלימות המשטרתית!
פורסם על ידי חדשות כיכר השבת ב- יום שני, 8 ביולי 2019
Iran summons envoy over US ‘warmongering’ in Iraq
TEHRAN, Iran — Tehran summons an official from the Swiss embassy, which represents US interests in Iran, to complain about American “warmongering” in neighboring Iraq, the foreign ministry says today.
“The Swiss charge d’affaires was summoned to the foreign ministry… over stances of American officials with regards to developments in Iraq,” the ministry says.
“The Islamic Republic of Iran conveyed its strong protest… over warmongering remarks made by American officials which are in violation of the United Nations Charter,” it adds.
— AFP
Pope says he ‘lost patience’ with exuberant admirer
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis confesses he had “lost patience” with an exuberant admirer who had grabbed his hand on Saint Peter’s Square, prompting a swift pair of slaps.
“We lose patience many times. It happens to me too. I apologize for the bad example given yesterday,” the head of the Catholic church says before celebrating Mass at the Vatican.
— AFP
Here's the moment a woman grabs Pope Francis' hand, pulling him. He slaps her hand away.
The pope was visiting the nativity scene in St. Peter's Square during #NewYearsEve pic.twitter.com/4TmTSPJo12
— QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) January 1, 2020
Border Police officers clear tent in northern West Bank outpost
Border Police officers take down a tent illegally put up near the Rehalim settlement in the northern West Bank.
As officers began clearing the tent in the Ma’ale Pinhas outpost, members of the so-called hilltop youth arrived, prompting a brief verbal altercation, according to a police official, but the cops were able to remove the shelter without further incident.
— Jacob Magid
לוחמי מג"ב ואנשי המנהל האזרחי פינו אוהל במאחז מעלה פנחס, באזור היישוב רחלים שבשומרון@carmeldangor pic.twitter.com/HAHLxZlXB5
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) January 1, 2020
Pro-Iran militia vows to stay at US embassy in Baghdad despite pullback call
BAGHDAD — Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces paramilitary orders its supporters to end their sit-in at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, but hardliners pledge to stay put outside the mission.
“You delivered your message,” the PMF says in a statement addressed to the crowds encircling the embassy since yesterday in outrage over deadly American air strikes on a pro-Iran PMF faction over the weekend.
It calls on supporters to regroup outside the high-security Green Zone where the mission is located, but a leading commander in Kataeb Hezbollah, the group targeted in the US raids, tells AFP they would “remain” at the embassy.
— AFP
comments