Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 9, 2026

China rejects ‘baseless’ claims it spied on Nvidia boss

By AFP Today, 10:35 am
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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang listens as US President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the US Institute of Peace, October 8, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang listens as US President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the US Institute of Peace, October 8, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

China rejects claims that it spied on Jensen Huang, chief executive of US chip giant Nvidia, calling the allegations “baseless.”

“We have responded to this matter previously. The narrative of a so-called Chinese spy is entirely baseless vilification and smearing,” foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun tells a regular briefing, after the company’s board announced it had opened a probe into media reports alleging “a foreign intelligence effort.”

The chip giant’s board announced yesterday it had opened a probe into Huang after he acknowledged an affair with a woman US officials say was working for Chinese intelligence.

Late last month, The New York Times reported that US intelligence officials concluded that Alice Huang, a Chinese executive linked to a Singapore-based data center company called Megaspeed, had been funnelling information to Beijing.

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