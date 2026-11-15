Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 15, 2026

Consumer price index down 0.1 percent in October

By Sharon Wrobel Today, 6:49 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Sharon Wrobel is a tech reporter for The Times of Israel

Shoppers at a Rami Levy Stock store at Ramlod Mall in Ramla, central Israel, November 12, 2026. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)
Shoppers at a Rami Levy Stock store at Ramlod Mall in Ramla, central Israel, November 12, 2026. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

Consumer prices retreated moderately in October, led by declines in the costs of transportation, foreign travel and hotel stays, data released by the Central Bureau of Statistics shows.

On a monthly basis, the consumer price index (CPI), a measure of inflation that tracks the average cost of household goods, was down 0.1 percent in October.

The monthly reading takes annual inflation over the past 12 months to 1.1%. The inflation rate is well within the government’s annual target range of between 1% and 3%.

In October, drops were seen in the costs of fresh fruit, which declined 2.8%, while transportation was down 1.4% and housing services retreated 0.5%.

Expenses for international travel and domestic flights fell by 5.1%, and hotel stays were down by 2.4%.

These were offset by notable price increases in the prices of clothing and footwear, which were up 4.1%, as fresh vegetables rose 3.5%, home maintenance added 0.4%, and furniture and household equipment 0.3%, according to the statistics bureau.

Rents on lease renewals jumped 2.8% in October, and rents on new leases surged 5.5%.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.