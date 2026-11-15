Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 15, 2026

Concluding first unity talks, Yashar and Likud agree to continue discussions

By Ariela Karmel Today, 6:17 pm
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Ariela Karmel is a political correspondent at The Times of Israel. She previously reported for Calcalist and Haaretz. She holds an MA in Middle Eastern and African History from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.

Representatives of Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud conclude their first meeting on a possible unity government after about an hour, agreeing to continue discussions.

In a brief joint statement, the parties say the meeting, which also included representatives of Naftali Bennett’s B’Yachad, was held in a “businesslike atmosphere” and that talks between the sides will continue.

The statement offers no details on what was discussed or whether any progress was made toward bridging the differences between Eisenkot and Netanyahu over the formation of a new government.

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