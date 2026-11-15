Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 15, 2026
Yashar-Likud talks end after an hour; outcome unclear
Stav Levaton is a military reporter for The Times of Israel
Talks between representatives from the Yashar and Likud parties on a possible unity government have ended after about an hour, according to Hebrew media reports.
Neither party has issued a statement on the meeting, and it remains unclear whether any agreements were reached.
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