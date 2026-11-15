Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 15, 2026

Yashar-Likud talks end after an hour; outcome unclear

By Stav Levaton Today, 5:43 pm
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Stav Levaton is a military reporter for The Times of Israel

Talks between representatives from the Yashar and Likud parties on a possible unity government have ended after about an hour, according to Hebrew media reports.

Neither party has issued a statement on the meeting, and it remains unclear whether any agreements were reached.

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