Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 15, 2026

IDF says it demolished Hezbollah tunnel in southern Lebanon

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 5:27 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The IDF says it recently demolished a 35-meter-long Hezbollah tunnel in the southern Lebanon town of Majdal Zoun.

The tunnel was found during operations of the 300th “Baram” Regional Brigade in the area.

The IDF says the tunnel featured two rooms where Hezbollah operatives would reside.

After it was scanned, combat engineers of the elite Yahalom unit blew up the tunnel, the military says, attaching footage of the demolition.

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