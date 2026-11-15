IDF says it demolished Hezbollah tunnel in southern Lebanon

The IDF says it recently demolished a 35-meter-long Hezbollah tunnel in the southern Lebanon town of Majdal Zoun.

The tunnel was found during operations of the 300th “Baram” Regional Brigade in the area.

The IDF says the tunnel featured two rooms where Hezbollah operatives would reside.

After it was scanned, combat engineers of the elite Yahalom unit blew up the tunnel, the military says, attaching footage of the demolition.

הושמד תוואי תת-קרקעי נוסף בכפר מג'דל זון: כוחות צוות הקרב החטיבתי 300 ממשיכים לפעול במרחב הביטחוני בדרום לבנון כוחות צוות הקרב החטיבתי 300 בפיקוד אוגדה 91, פועלים במרחב הביטחוני בדרום לבנון, להסרת איומים על מדינת ישראל. במהלך פעילותם בכפר מג'דל זון, הכוחות השמידו בשיתוף יהל״ם… pic.twitter.com/agJ26YhHNo — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 15, 2026