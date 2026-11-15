Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 15, 2026

Yashar-Likud talks begin as billboard warns Eisenkot not to do business with ‘scorpions’

By Stav Levaton Today, 5:13 pm
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Stav Levaton is a military reporter for The Times of Israel

Talks regarding a potential unity government between Yashar and Likud negotiating teams have begun at the Dan Accadia Hotel in Herzliya, according to Hebrew media reports.

Yashar is represented by MK Chili Tropper and Yoav Horowitz, a former chief of staff to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who is now an ally of Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot. Likud sent faction chair MK Ofir Katz and Michael Rabello, Netanyahu’s former personal lawyer.

Yashar had also asked Likud to include freshman MK Elisha Madan, though it remains unclear whether he joined the talks.

Shalom Shlomo, a confidant of B’Yachad chairman Naftali Bennett, is also reportedly in attendance.

Footage from outside the hotel shows a truck parked by activists nearby with a billboard reading, “67 mandates voted for change” and “Gadi, you don’t do business with scorpions.”

The sign refers to remarks by Yashar MK Merav Cohen during the party’s consultation with President Isaac Herzog earlier this month, in which Cohen likened Netanyahu to the fable of a scorpion that persuades a frog to carry it across a river, then stings it midway, dooming them both. The scorpion explains that stinging is simply in its nature.

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