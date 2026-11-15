Yashar-Likud talks begin as billboard warns Eisenkot not to do business with ‘scorpions’

Talks regarding a potential unity government between Yashar and Likud negotiating teams have begun at the Dan Accadia Hotel in Herzliya, according to Hebrew media reports.

Yashar is represented by MK Chili Tropper and Yoav Horowitz, a former chief of staff to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who is now an ally of Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot. Likud sent faction chair MK Ofir Katz and Michael Rabello, Netanyahu’s former personal lawyer.

Yashar had also asked Likud to include freshman MK Elisha Madan, though it remains unclear whether he joined the talks.

Shalom Shlomo, a confidant of B’Yachad chairman Naftali Bennett, is also reportedly in attendance.

Footage from outside the hotel shows a truck parked by activists nearby with a billboard reading, “67 mandates voted for change” and “Gadi, you don’t do business with scorpions.”

מפגן מול פגישת צוותי המו"מ של ישר והליכוד: "גדי, לא עושים עסקים עם עקרבים!" פעילים ופעילות מתנועת ״דרכנו״ הציבו משאית עם מסכים ועליהם קריאה לא להשתתף בממשלת אחדות עם נתניהו, כאשר ברקע נשמעים דברי איזנקוט מהתקופה האחרונה שלפיהם "נתניהו חייב ללכת הביתה, הוא האחראי העליון ל-7… pic.twitter.com/WtumWg8iXF — חדר מלחמה (@waroomisrael) November 15, 2026

The sign refers to remarks by Yashar MK Merav Cohen during the party’s consultation with President Isaac Herzog earlier this month, in which Cohen likened Netanyahu to the fable of a scorpion that persuades a frog to carry it across a river, then stings it midway, dooming them both. The scorpion explains that stinging is simply in its nature.