Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 15, 2026
Report: Palestinian injured in apparent settler attack, taken to hospital
Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
Palestinian news agency WAFA reports that a Palestinian man was injured in a West Bank attack and taken to a hospital for treatment.
According to reports, Abdullah Abu Qamash was injured in an attack by settlers.
No further details about the incident are currently available.
صورة | مستوطنون يعتدون على المواطن عبد الله صبري أبو كامش في منطقة الواد بقرية جمالا غرب رام الله pic.twitter.com/SkbTPCfN8s
— شبكة فلسطين للحوار (@paldf) November 15, 2026
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