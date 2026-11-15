Report: Palestinian injured in apparent settler attack, taken to hospital

Palestinian news agency WAFA reports that a Palestinian man was injured in a West Bank attack and taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to reports, Abdullah Abu Qamash was injured in an attack by settlers.

No further details about the incident are currently available.

صورة | مستوطنون يعتدون على المواطن عبد الله صبري أبو كامش في منطقة الواد بقرية جمالا غرب رام الله pic.twitter.com/SkbTPCfN8s — شبكة فلسطين للحوار (@paldf) November 15, 2026