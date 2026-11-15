Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 15, 2026

Anti-Houthi forces retreat in Yemen

By Reuters Today, 6:13 pm
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Houthi fighters shout slogans in front of a damaged home at the site of an airstrike in Al-Shariya village, east of Sanaa, Yemen, November 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Osamah Abdulrahman)
Houthi fighters shout slogans in front of a damaged home at the site of an airstrike in Al-Shariya village, east of Sanaa, Yemen, November 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Osamah Abdulrahman)

In Yemen, Saudi Arabia’s campaign against the Houthis suffers a major setback, as its allies, fighting on behalf of the internationally recognized Yemeni government, pull back from the Bab el-Mandeb Strait to defend their temporary capital Aden on the southern coast.

The announcement signals the apparent end of a six-week government counteroffensive to drive the Houthis from the mouth of the Red Sea to secure a key oil route.

The announcement of a Yemeni government retreat raises the prospect of new Houthi advances toward Aden on the southern coast, base of the internationally recognized government since the Houthis drove it from the capital Sanaa more than a decade ago.

“The Southern Armed Forces announce the implementation of a redeployment operation for its forces from Dhubab Airport and the Bab el-Mandeb area, west of Taiz Governorate,” the main military force fighting for Yemen’s government in the south of the country says in a statement.

“This step is taken based on the priority of securing the capital, Aden, and the neighboring governorates, as well as strengthening the front lines and addressing existing threats.”

There is no immediate response from the Houthis, or from Saudi Arabia.

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