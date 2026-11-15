Mossad chief returns from US after meeting Ratcliffe, Witkoff on Iran, will update security cabinet

Mossad chief Roman Gofman returns from the his visit to the US and is participating in this evening’s security cabinet meeting, according to Hebrew media reports.

This will be first security cabinet meeting since Israel’s election last month.

During his trip, Gofman met with his American counterpart, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, in Washington, and then flew to Miami to meet with top White House envoy Steve Witkoff.

According to Maariv, the meetings focused on “Iran and its effect on Israeli security.”

Gofman is expected to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu privately after the cabinet meeting, according to Ynet.