Court extends detention of 6 suspects in murder of 19-year old in Jerusalem home

The detention of six suspects in the murder of 19-year-old Benayahu Razi is extended by the Jerusalem District Court, Hebrew media reports.

The court is also considering a request by Linor Sasson, the mother of one of the suspects who is charged with helping the suspected murderers flee the scene, for him to be released to house arrest. But the court has yet to issue a decision in the matter.

According to reports, at the end of today’s hearing, Razi’s mother Dikla shouted at the mother of Shilat Houta, one of the suspects in Razi’s murder, “You brought a murderer into the world,” with Houta’s family members responding, “The truth will come out.”

Indictments were filed in August against 19-year-old Agam Tsarafi, 20-year-old Shilat Houta, and four minors for the murder of Razi in an Airbnb in Jerusalem’s Nachlaot neighborhood on July 11.