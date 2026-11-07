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DeSantis said planning run for 2028 GOP presidential nomination

Today, 8:43 am
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Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during a news conference on August 12, 2025, in Tampa, Florida. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during a news conference on August 12, 2025, in Tampa, Florida. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is planning a run for the Republican 2028 presidential nomination, three people briefed on his plans tell The Washington Post.

The outlet says the bid comes in the wake of Florida’s survival of the blue wave in the midterms this week. The success of the Democrats is widely seen as repudiation of the policies of the Trump administration.

DeSantis denies the report in a statement on X.

“The Washington Post is fabricating this out of whole cloth. I have not reached out to anybody about running for anything. Just another pathetic attempt to garner clicks. Using anonymous sources of course!” he writes.

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