Dozens protest outside Ben Gurion demanding better treatment of refugees

Dozens of Israelis are protesting outside Ben Gurion Airport, with signs reading “a Jew does not expel a refugee.”

The demonstrators are protesting against Israel’s current refugee policy, which only allows 5,000 non-Jewish Ukrainians to enter the country.

Footage from Ben Gurion Airport leaked in recent days has shown that many refugees have been left waiting on the floor with minimal food as they wait for approval to enter the country after making the dangerous trek to flee Ukraine.