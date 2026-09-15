Ed Sheeran’s Americas tour in trouble as opening acts quit in protest of Macklemore’s removal

Ed Sheeran’s tour of North and South America is plunged into chaos as four of his supporting acts abruptly quit in solidarity with the rapper Macklemore, who was dropped for making pro-Palestinian comments onstage.

Hours after Sheeran posted on social media about Macklemore’s ouster and attributed the decision to the tour’s promoters, Irish acts Aaron Rowe and Beoga, the Danish band Lukas Graham, and Finneas post on Instagram that they are leaving the tour.

Rowe and Lukas Graham would have been replacements for Macklemore on Sheeran’s remaining US dates, while Beoga had been performing several songs — including some the Irish folk band co-wrote — with Sheeran around the middle of each set. Finneas, who is Billie Eilish’s brother and musical collaborator, was due to tour with Sheeran in South America later this year.

“Artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed,” Finneas says on Instagram. “I have decided to withdraw from my upcoming tour dates with Ed Sheeran. I stand with Palestine and its people.”

Rowe and Beoga each cite their country’s history in their statements explaining their decision. “We are Irish people who understand colonialism. As founding members of the Irish Artists for Palestine movement, we are committed activists for justice and will continue to be,” Beoga says.

Rowe calls Sheeran a friend and says the British singer-songwriter changed his life. “But as Irish people we know all too well about genocide, forced famine and violent occupation,” he says, adding that he can’t “stand by and allow billionaires to use their position of power to silence the rightful voices of those who speak up.”

Meanwhile, Lukas Graham, the band that had hits with “Mama Said” and “7 Years,” expresses gratitude to Sheeran and calls it “a difficult decision.”

“Money doesn’t give you the right to own the conversation. Nobody’s bank balance should decide who gets to speak or which suffering we’re allowed to acknowledge,” the band posts, seemingly referring to billionaire Robert Kraft’s role in Macklemore’s removal from the tour.