Egypt’s Sisi says his presidency will end in 2030

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi says that his presidential term will end in 2030 and that the question of his departure from office was “settled and will not be discussed”, reaffirming that Egypt’s constitution would not be further amended.

Sissi, who has ruled Egypt since 2014, was granted the ability to remain in office until 2030 under constitutional amendments approved by Egypt’s parliament in 2019.

If he completes his current term, he will have served as president for 16 years.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.