Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 9, 2026

G7 ministers press Rubio on Iran, Ukraine at Paris talks

By AFP Today, 2:48 pm
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(From L) Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and EU High Representative and Vice-President for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas attend a working lunch focused on international crises and challenges during the G7 foreign ministers summit at the Quai d’Orsay in Paris on November 9, 2026. (Brendan SMIALOWSKI/POOL/AFP)
(From L) Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and EU High Representative and Vice-President for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas attend a working lunch focused on international crises and challenges during the G7 foreign ministers summit at the Quai d’Orsay in Paris on November 9, 2026. (Brendan SMIALOWSKI/POOL/AFP)

G7 top diplomats begin a two-day meeting in Paris, with European foreign ministers set to press US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to ensure any settlement in the war with Russia is fair to Ukraine and steer clear of any new escalation with Iran.

The meeting of ministers from the leading industrialized nations of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States provides Europe and its allies with a chance to air concerns with their US counterpart.

Russia’s war against Ukraine following the February 2022 full-scale invasion of its neighbor is grinding towards its fifth anniversary. And Washington is still not ruling out new attacks against Iran even after the defeat of President Donald Trump’s Republicans in last week’s midterm elections.

The meeting coincides with US-mediated talks with Moscow and Kyiv in Abu Dhabi, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, on ending the Ukraine war.

Europe is concerned that Kyiv risks being forced to accept disadvantageous conditions and that the United States could offer Russia new security guarantees over the heads of the Europeans.

Trump stoked fears of a US pivot toward the Kremlin by predicting a “very big” deal with Russia involving not only Ukraine but “all of Europe.”

On Iran, Europeans are eager to see a resolution and shipping traffic return to normal in the Strait of Hormuz energy transit hub.

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