Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 9, 2026

UTJ rejects Yashar offer to join effort to replace Ohana

By Ariela Karmel Today, 3:25 pm
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Ariela Karmel is a political correspondent at The Times of Israel. She previously reported for Calcalist and Haaretz. She holds an MA in Middle Eastern and African History from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana addresses newly elected members of Knesset during an orientation day for new lawmakers at the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, a day before the opening ceremony of the 26th Knesset, November 9, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana addresses newly elected members of Knesset during an orientation day for new lawmakers at the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, a day before the opening ceremony of the 26th Knesset, November 9, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

United Torah Judaism chairman MK Yaakov Asher rejects Yashar faction chairman Roy Folkman’s offer to join the effort to replace Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, saying the speaker should be replaced only when a new government is formed.

After Folkman invited UTJ and Shas to join the six-party anti-Netanyahu bloc’s effort earlier today, Asher writes him in response that “the fundamental position of the United Torah Judaism faction is that the Knesset speaker should be replaced alongside the formation of a new government, and not when the Knesset convenes.”

He says this follows past practice, with one exception, and is meant to prevent “an absurd situation in which the Knesset speaker could be at odds with the government that is formed.”

Asher’s letter opposes holding the vote for now, but does not rule out replacing Ohana when a new government is formed.

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