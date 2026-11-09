Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, November 9, 2026
Syrian FM says country has no troops in Yemen, won’t send any
Syria’s foreign minister insists that his country has no troops deployed in Yemen and is not planning on sending any, after Yemeni sources told AFP that Syrian soldiers were in Yemen and Saudi Arabia.
“There is no deployment of troops to Yemen nor is there a plan for such deployment in the near future,” Asaad al-Shaibani says during a press conference.
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