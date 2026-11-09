Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 9, 2026

Syrian FM says country has no troops in Yemen, won’t send any

By AFP Today, 2:54 pm
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Syria’s Foreign Affairs Minister Asaad al-Shaibani speaks as UN Secretary-General (unseen) listens, during a joint press conference following their meeting at the Tishreen Palace in the Syrian capital Damascus on July 25, 2026. (LOUAI BESHARA/AFP)
Syria’s Foreign Affairs Minister Asaad al-Shaibani speaks as UN Secretary-General (unseen) listens, during a joint press conference following their meeting at the Tishreen Palace in the Syrian capital Damascus on July 25, 2026. (LOUAI BESHARA/AFP)

Syria’s foreign minister insists that his country has no troops deployed in Yemen and is not planning on sending any, after Yemeni sources told AFP that Syrian soldiers were in Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

“There is no deployment of troops to Yemen nor is there a plan for such deployment in the near future,” Asaad al-Shaibani says during a press conference.

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