Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 9, 2026

Iranian president: Supreme leader told us to end ‘no war, no peace’ reality

By Lazar Berman Today, 2:57 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian attends the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) summit in Turkmenbasy, Turkmenistan, October 9, 2026. (Sergei Bobylev/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian attends the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) summit in Turkmenbasy, Turkmenistan, October 9, 2026. (Sergei Bobylev/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei told the country’s leadership to end the “no war, no peace” state against the US, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says.

“The supreme leader ordered us to end the no-war, no-peace situation,” says Pezeshkian, seen as one of the senior officials who would like to see a deal with the US to relieve his country’s economic pain. “We can hold talks with dignity and bring the matter to an end with dignity.”

Khamenei has not been seen or heard since he assumed office in March, and is believed to have been badly wounded in the Israeli strike that killed his father. It is unclear whether he is actually giving orders in the Islamic Republic.

Pezeshkian says he understands that the Iranian public is suffering under US sanctions and blockade: “I am here today and have a responsibility to serve the country and its people… I cannot accept that anyone in the country goes to bed hungry.”

He also says he is moving to a smaller office in order to save energy.

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