Hamas chief pays condolence visit to family of slain Iran general

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh visited the home of powerful Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in an American strike on Friday, and expressed his condolences to his family, the terror group reports on its website.

A picture of Haniyeh visiting Soleimani’s family shows that Islamic Jihad secretary-general Ziad al-Nakhalah also attended.

Soleimani was the commander of the elite Quds Force in Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, the body responsible for Tehran’s military campaigns and expeditions abroad.

In a speech at a funeral for Soleimani in Tehran today, Haniyeh branded Soleimani “the martyr of Jerusalem.”

De leiders van terreurbewegingen Islamitische Jihad en Hamas, Ziad al-Nakhala en Ismail Haniyeh, op bezoek in het huis van de omgebrachte Iraanse generaal Soleimani. De terreurleiders zeggen veel te danken te hebben aan Soleimani. pic.twitter.com/lfEhmh1Dv6 — Elkan van der Raaf (@elkanvanderraaf) January 6, 2020

— Adam Rasgon