Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Sunday, March 26, 2023

Head of doctors union urges Netanyahu to halt judicial overhaul: ‘Can no longer be silent’

26 March 2023, 3:58 pm Edit
Zion Hagay (Screenshot from YouTube; used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law)
Zion Hagay (Screenshot from YouTube; used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law)

The chairman of the Israel Medical Association, Prof. Zion Hagay, calls on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt the judicial overhaul.

“We can no longer be silent,” Hagay says in a speech, according to Channel 13 news.

“Unfortunately we hear voices seeking to harm workers unions and weaken them,” he adds. “We won’t hesitate to take organizational measures in any case of harm of to the fundamental rights to patients and doctors.”

Hagay also warns of adverse mental health effects from the overhaul, while calling for Netanyahu to hold judicial reform talks with the aim of reaching an agreement with broad backing.

Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.