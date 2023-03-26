Head of doctors union urges Netanyahu to halt judicial overhaul: ‘Can no longer be silent’

The chairman of the Israel Medical Association, Prof. Zion Hagay, calls on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt the judicial overhaul.

“We can no longer be silent,” Hagay says in a speech, according to Channel 13 news.

“Unfortunately we hear voices seeking to harm workers unions and weaken them,” he adds. “We won’t hesitate to take organizational measures in any case of harm of to the fundamental rights to patients and doctors.”

Hagay also warns of adverse mental health effects from the overhaul, while calling for Netanyahu to hold judicial reform talks with the aim of reaching an agreement with broad backing.