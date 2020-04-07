Health adviser predicts slow lifting of virus restrictions, schools opening last

A top health expert predicts that even when Israel is ready to begin easing restrictions applied to prevent a spread of the coronavirus, the process will be a long one, carried out in stages.

Schools and kindergartens, which have been closed for over a month, will likely be among the last places to reopen, says Gabi Barbash, directorgGeneral at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center and one of the country’s top medical experts.

Barbash, speaking on Channel 12 news, says manufacturing factories will reopen first on condition that workers are tested first for the virus. Next, high tech companies and startups would be permitted to resume work in the hope that they can provide a need to boost toward economic recovery.

They would be followed by needed services that can maintain social distancing and hygiene procedures such as accounting, attorneys, and public service offices, Barbash predicts.