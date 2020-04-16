Health Ministry chief, Kahlon said to fight over Bnei Brak decision

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon sparred with Health Ministry director general Moshe Bar Siman-Tov over the easing of restrictions on Bnei Brak, warning it was a “gamble” that was unsubstantiated by the data on the coronavirus spread in the city.

“Why don’t we open up the whole country then, why just Bnei Brak,” Kahlon is quoted saying by Channel 12.

“The Bnei Brak municipality is working efficiently and appropriately,” responds Bar Siman-Tov.

“But what are the figures? Based on what? We are taking a gamble here,” says Kahlon.

“It’s not a gamble, they are operating correctly and we must accommodate them,” the Health Ministry director responds.

The TV network says Defense Minister Naftali Bennett was also opposed to relaxing the rules in Bnei Brak, which ministers ultimately approved.

The report cites unnamed senior officials as saying Health Minister Yaakov Litzman was pushing for relieving the lockdown due to pressure from rabbis and his ultra-Orthodox constituents.