Rivlin sends mandate back to Knesset, starting 21-day countdown to election
President Reuven Rivlin hands Knesset Speaker Benny Gantz the formal notice that his mandate to form a government is over, after the Blue and White party leader failed to do so by yesterday’s midnight deadline.
For only the second time in Israel’s history, the mandate to form a governing coalition is now in the hands of the Knesset. If 61 lawmakers sign their support for a fellow MK to form a government over the next 21 days, that person will be tasked with doing so. If not, the country goes to the polls once again.
“I hope that the Knesset members will be able to form a majority in such a way that a government can be formed as soon as possible, to prevent a fourth round of elections,” Rivlin wrote.
Negotiating teams for Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud continued their talks to form a unity government late yesterday night and into the early hours of this morning, and agreed to meet again later today, even as the latter’s presidential mandate to form a coalition expired at midnight.
Passing the mandate the the Knesset essentially gives Netanyahu and Gantz three more weeks to seal a deal, or theoretically opens the door to other coalition possibilities.
Ministers to meet to debate extending Jerusalem neighborhood lockdown
The special ministerial committee dealing with the immediate response to the coronavirus crisis is set to meet this morning to discuss loosening restrictions on both Jerusalem and the central Israeli city of Bnei Brak.
Cabinet ministers will discussing revoking Bnei Brak’s definition as a “restricted zone,” declared on April 2 as the largely ultra-Orthodox city experienced a severe spike in infections.
They will also discuss a similar closure that has been imposed since Sunday on several ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods in Jerusalem where high infection rates have been reported. They are expected to extend the restrictions in the capital.
This morning, Israel lifted a nationwide closure imposed for the end of Passover and the Mimouna festival as officials indicated they could slowly start easing lockdown restrictions imposed to battle the spread of the coronavirus.
From 5 a.m., Israelis could again leave their hometowns if they comply with general lockdown restrictions. Limited public transportation also restarted. The closure had been in place since Tuesday evening.
Sea of Galilee water level rises after night of heavy rain
The water level of the Sea of Galilee, Israel’s main fresh water reservoir, has risen by an additional two and a half centimeters after a night of heavy rain in parts of the north of the country, according to the National Water Authority.
A lack of rain over many years had seen the lake’s level drop sharply but the level has steadily risen since the beginning of the winter.
According to officials who measure the water level every day, it’s currently at 208.96 meters (685.65 feet) below sea level.
The level is now just 16 centimeters (7.28 inches) below the “upper red line,” above which the lake would be in danger of overflowing.
