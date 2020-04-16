Sources close to Gantz: Blue and White and Yesh Atid could win more seats separately

Sources close to Blue and White chair Benny Gantz say that his party and the Yesh Atid-Telem faction could win more seats in a fourth election if they run separately rather than together as a joint slate, as they have done in the previous three elections.

“If we go to an election split, without Yesh Atid, we might bring in more seats. Everyone will knows why there is no unity — just because of Netanyahu,” the sources tell Zman Yisrael, The Times of Israel’s sister site in Hebrew.

Gantz and Netanyahu have been negotiating to form a unity government after neither received enough support to form a coalition after March’s election. Gantz’s decision to pursue negotiations caused Blue and White to split.