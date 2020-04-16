Iran says virus deaths rise 92 to 4,869

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
Cabinet said to ease Bnei Brak lockdown, extend Jerusalem neighborhoods closure
The cabinet has approved a decision to relax lockdown restrictions in the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak, while extending closure rules in Jerusalem neighborhoods until April 19, Hebrew reports say.
This is not immediately confirmed by the government.
The decision to ease the closure around Bnei Brak, which will permit cars to enter and leave the city but no public transportation, came amid a pledge to evacuate 700 residents sick with the virus to isolation hotels, according to Channel 12.
In Jerusalem, however, neighborhoods with a large number of cases will continue to remain under lockdown until at least April 19. The Shmuel HaNavi neighborhood has joined the list of closed down areas, which are predominantly Haredi.
Another 5.2 million Americans seek unemployment since last week
The wave of layoffs that has engulfed the US economy since the coronavirus struck forced 5.2 million more people to seek unemployment benefits last week, the government reports.
Roughly 22 million have sought jobless benefits in the past month — easily the worst stretch of US job losses on record. All told, nearly 12 million people are now receiving unemployment checks, roughly matching the peak reached in January 2010, shortly after the Great Recession officially ended.
All businesses deemed nonessential have been closed in nearly every state as the economy has virtually shut down. Deep job losses have been inflicted across nearly every industry. Some economists say the unemployment rate could reach as high as 20% in April, which would be the highest rate since the Great Depression of the 1930s. By comparison, unemployment never topped 10% during the Great Recession.
Layoffs are spreading beyond service industries like hotels, bars and restaurants, which absorbed the brunt of the initial job cuts, into white collar professional occupations, including software programmers, construction workers and sales people.
Collectively, the job cuts could produce unemployment on an epic scale. Up to 50 million jobs are vulnerable to coronavirus-related layoffs, economists say — about one-third of all positions in the United States. That figure is based on a calculation of jobs that are deemed non-essential by state and federal governments and that cannot be done from home.
It’s unlikely that all those workers will be laid off or file for unemployment benefits. But it suggests the extraordinary magnitude of unemployment that could result from the pandemic.
— AP
Global coronavirus death toll climbs to 137,500
The worldwide death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic rises to 137,500 on Thursday, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT from official sources.
More than 2,083,820 declared cases have been registered in 193 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December.
Of these cases, at least 450,500 are now considered recovered.
The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.
In the United States, now the epicenter of the pandemic, the death toll stands at 30,985 with 639,664 infections. At least 50,107 patients have recovered.
Italy is the next most-affected country with 21,645 deaths from 165,155 infections.
It is followed by Spain with 19,130 fatalities from 182,816 confirmed infections, France with 17,167 deaths and 147,863 infections and Britain with 12,868 deaths from 98,476 cases.
China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 3,342 deaths and 82,341 cases with 77,892 recoveries.
— AFP
18 killed by Nigeria security forces over virus lockdown, more than virus
Nigerian security agents have killed 18 people in their enforcement of measures to curb coronavirus, a figure higher than the documented toll inflicted by the disease, the country’s human rights body says.
Africa’s most populous nation has imposed a total lockdown in megacity Lagos and the capital Abuja and set restrictions in other regions in a bid to contain the virus.
According to official figures, coronavirus has so far infected 407 people in Nigeria, 12 of them fatally.
Security forces, including police and army, have been deployed to enforce the restrictions, sparking deadly confrontations in some states.
A report released by the National Human Rights Commission says it has received and documented “105 complaints of incidents of human rights violations perpetuated by security forces” in 24 of Nigeria’s 36 states and Abuja.
Of these complaints, “there were 8 documented incidents of extrajudicial killings leading to 18 deaths,” it says.
— AFP
Iran says virus deaths rise 92 to 4,869
Iran announces 92 new deaths from the coronavirus, the third straight day that official fatalities remain down in double digits in the Middle East’s worst-hit country.
Health ministry spokesman Kinaoush Jahanpour tells a news conference the latest deaths brought the official total to 4,869.
He adds that 1,606 new infections have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 77,995 from 310,340 tests. Of those confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus and admitted to hospital, 52,229 have been discharged after recovering, which he describes as a “rising trend.”
Another 3,594 patients are in critical condition.
There has been speculation abroad that the number of deaths and infections is higher than officially announced.
A report published Tuesday by parliament said the real death toll from Iran’s outbreak was estimated to be as much as 80 percent more than that announced by the government.
— AFP
President’s office to Likud: PM has no chance of forming government alone
In a letter to Likud ministers explaining why President Reuven Rivlin did not task Benjamin Netanyahu with forming a government, the director of the president’s office, Harel Tubi, says that the prime minister appears unable to do so at the moment.
“In light of the current situation where none of the candidates has the support of the majority of Knesset members, the president does not see the possibility of forming a government, and therefore he passed the government assembly process to the Knesset,” Tubi says.
This morning, Rivlin handed Gantz formal notice that his mandate to form a government was over, after the Blue and White party leader failed to do so by yesterday’s midnight deadline.
The mandate to form a governing coalition is now in the hands of the Knesset. If 61 lawmakers pledge their support for a fellow MK to form a government over the next 21 days, that person will be tasked with doing so. If not, the country goes to the polls once again.
— Raoul Wootliff
Israel said to shut down unauthorized East Jerusalem coronavirus testing site
Israel Police have closed down an makeshift coronavirus testing clinic in East Jerusalem because it was operating under the auspices of the Palestinian Authority, the Haaretz newspaper reports.
The clinic was set up next to a mosque in the Silwan neighborhood of the capital during the day and then closed in the early evening. Later that night police arrived and arrested four people who were running the clinic.
Sources who were at the location tell Haaretz that police told them the clinic was closed because of its ties to the PA, which is forbidden to carry out activities in Israeli territory without prior approval.
Greece to move migrants out of congested island camps
Greece will begin moving hundreds of elderly and ailing asylum seekers out of congested island camps to protect them from the coronavirus, the migration ministry says.
The ministry says 2,380 “vulnerable persons” will be moved out of camps on Aegean islands to apartments, hotels and other camps on the mainland.
Those to be moved include 200 asylum-seekers over the age of 60 who will be accompanied by their families. Another group of 1,730 includes people with prior ailments and their relatives, the ministry says.
Authorities says the two-week operation will begin after April 19, Orthodox Easter, and that a timetable would be announced at a later date.
— AFP
Ethiopia moves to close Eritrean refugee camp despite virus fears
Ethiopia plans to shutter a camp for Eritrean refugees and resettle thousands of its inhabitants in other camps that the UN considers already full, an official says, despite concerns this could make them more vulnerable to COVID-19.
Hitsats camp is one of four in the northern Tigray region that together house nearly 100,000 people from Eritrea, according to the UN refugee agency UNHCR, out of more than 170,000 Eritrean refugees nationwide.
In early March, Ethiopian officials informed UNHCR they intended to close Hitsats as part of a consolidation scheme, but it was delayed after Ethiopia confirmed its first COVID-19 cases in mid-March.
Yet preparations for the closure have continued, and Eyob Awoke, deputy director general of Ethiopia’s Agency for Refugee and Returnee Affairs, says that relocations could begin by the end of April.
— AFP
Spain sees 551 new virus deaths as toll tops 19,000
Spain sees its coronavirus death toll soar past the 19,000 mark after another 551 people died of COVID-19, with the numbers reflecting a staggered slowdown after nearly five weeks on lockdown.
One of the worst-hit countries in the world, Spain has seen the increase in the number of deaths and infections slow over the past fortnight, with the overnight fatalities taking the toll to 19,130.
It also records 5,183 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall figure to 182,816 — officially second highest in the world behind the United States.
— AFP
Ministers said set to lift Bnei Brak lockdown, continue closure on Jerusalem neighborhoods
The ministerial committee dealing with the immediate response to the coronavirus outbreak is set to approve lifting the two-week lockdown on the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak, according to Channel 12 news.
Ministers will, however, extend the closure of several Jerusalem neighborhoods, the channel reports.
Earlier today police removed most of the roadblocks deployed throughout Bnei Brak as the official order over the city ended at 12:30 p.m.
For the past two weeks residents have been largely prevented from leaving the city (though last Friday restrictions were eased somewhat, with residents allowed to travel outside the city for work and some other essential needs).
A similar closure has also been imposed since Sunday on several ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods in Jerusalem where high infection rates have been reported.
PM invites Gantz to meeting to discuss unity government
Netanyahu called Blue and White chair Benny Gantz this morning to invite him to meet this evening to discuss the formation of an emergency unity government, according to the prime minsiter’s spokesperson.
The two agreed that the teams would meet before they speak, a statement says.
This morning, President Reuven Rivlin handed Gantz formal notice that his mandate to form a government was over, after the Blue and White party leader failed to do so by yesterday’s midnight deadline.
The mandate to form a governing coalition is now in the hands of the Knesset. If 61 lawmakers pledge their support for a fellow MK to form a government over the next 21 days, that person will be tasked with doing so. If not, the country goes to the polls once again.
76-year-old woman dies from COVID-19, bringing death toll to 141
The Sharon Hospital in Petah Tikva says an 76-year-old woman with pre-existing medical conditions has died from COVID-19 at the medical center.
Her death brings the toll from the virus in Israel to 141.
A total of 12,591 infections are confirmed, with 174 patients in serious condition, 140 of them on respiratory ventilation.
Unemployment rate in Israel passes 26 percent
The unemployment rate in Israel reaches 26.01 percent, as the Employment Service says some 39,000 people have registered as unemployed since yesterday.
Cumulatively, there are now nearly 1,085,461 unemployed people in Israel.
Police remove Bnei Brak roadblocks as official closure order ends
Police remove most of the roadblocks deployed throughout the city of Bnei Brak in recent weeks.
The move comes as cabinet ministers are discussing revoking the city’s definition as a “restricted zone,” declared on April 2 due to the largely ultra-Orthodox city experiencing a severe spike in infections.
The official order over the city ended at 12:30 p.m.
Police appeared be anticipating that the government lockdown of the city would not be extended.
For the past two weeks residents have been largely prevented from leaving the city (though last Friday restrictions were eased somewhat, with residents allowed to travel outside the city for work and some other essential needs).
El Al warns it will go bankrupt if government doesn’t help with $350 million loan
El Al airlines says it is at the risk of shutting down if the government does not help with granting it a $350 million loan to weather the coronavirus pandemic.
The company, Israel’s flagship carrier, is facing financial ruin as the disease outbreak, and government containment measures, have largely grounded international travel and completely halted travel into Israel.
Ninety-five percent of the airline’s 6,500 employees are currently not working, with around a thousand having been laid off and the rest on unpaid leave.
Earlier this month, the Finance Ministry rejected the El Al’s request for a state loan of $350 million. The company is now in negotiations for the state to cover a majority of the amount with banks making up the rest.
Police arrest 2 ‘hilltop youth’ for stealing tents from quarantine site
Police officers arrest two members of a group of radical Israeli settlers who are suspected of stealing tents and equipment from a quarantine facility that the military established for them in the northern West Bank, police say.
Earlier this week, the group of far-right extremists — also known as “hilltop youth” — were accused of attacking a group of Palestinians and firebombing their cars.
Police say the officers arrested two suspects who were driving down the Route 90 highway in the eastern West Bank after finding what they believed was the stolen military equipment in their car. It is not immediately clear how many suspects remain at large.
— Judah Ari Gross
In first, High Court to broadcast hearing on Shin Bet coronavirus phone snooping
A High Court of Justice hearing on a petition against digital tracking methods employed by the Shin Bet and used by authorities to trace the whereabouts of coronavirus carriers and others will be the first session to be broadcast live from the courtroom when it is transmitted today as part of a pilot project.
The hearing will take place at 11:30 a.m. and will be transmitted by the Government Press Office on the court’s website.
Much like in the US, the Israeli Supreme Court and High Court have never allowed live broadcasts of their hearings. But Supreme Court President Esther Hayut announced on Monday that the court session would be the first to be broadcast live as part of a year-long pilot.
Although the court had been planning to begin the project before the coronavirus outbreak, the pilot was moved up at the request of some Hebrew media outlets that noted that due to the coronavirus lockdown orders their reporters would not be able to attend the court hearings as usual.
Sources close to Gantz: Blue and White and Yesh Atid could win more seats separately
Sources close to Blue and White chair Benny Gantz say that his party and the Yesh Atid-Telem faction could win more seats in a fourth election if they run separately rather than together as a joint slate, as they have done in the previous three elections.
“If we go to an election split, without Yesh Atid, we might bring in more seats. Everyone will knows why there is no unity — just because of Netanyahu,” the sources tell Zman Yisrael, The Times of Israel’s sister site in Hebrew.
Gantz and Netanyahu have been negotiating to form a unity government after neither received enough support to form a coalition after March’s election. Gantz’s decision to pursue negotiations caused Blue and White to split.
WWII veteran, 99, raises more than £12 million for UK health workers
A 99-year-old British World War II veteran raises more than £12 million ($15 million, 13.8 million euros) in his fundraising challenge for frontline health workers by walking laps of his garden.
Tom Moore, a captain who served in India, is being sponsored to complete 100 lengths of his 25-metre (82-foot) garden in time for his 100th birthday at the end of the month.
He originally planned to raise £1,000 for a National Health Service charity after receiving treatment for a broken hip and cancer.
But he is now passed the £12-million barrier, and has to do just one more round of laps in his garden in Bedfordshire, south England, with the help of his walking frame.
— AFP
Number of virus cases in Israel up to 12,591; 140 dead
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel rises to 12,591, the Health Ministry announces.
The ministry also says that nine people have died since last night, bringing the number of total deaths to 140.
According to the ministry figures, 174 people are in serious condition, 140 of whom are on ventilators.
So far, 2,624 Israelis have recovered from COVID-19.
Progress reported on possible prisoner swap with Hamas
Progress has been made on a possible prisoner swap deal with Hamas, according to Hebrew media reports, citing both Palestinian and Israeli sources.
A senior Israeli source tells Channel 13 that “an exceptional and rare opportunity has been created to reach a prisoner deal with Hamas.”
The channel says the deal would include the remains of two Israeli soldiers, Sergeant First Class Oron Shaul and Lieutenant Hadar Goldin, killed in action during the 2014 Gaza war (Operation Protective Edge), and two Israeli civilians, Avera Avraham Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, who are believed to held by Hamas after having entered Gaza of their own accord in 2014-2015.
Channel 12 cites Palestinian sources as saying that a senior Hamas delegation met in Cairo last week with Egyptian intelligence to discuss a prisoner swap. According to the sources, Musa Dudin, a member of the Hamas political bureau, was one of the members of the delegation.
Virus death toll up to 134 as two women die in Jerusalem hospital
Shaare Zedek in Jerusalem says a 71-year-old and a 90-year-old woman, both with existing medical conditions, have died from COVID-19 at the medical center.
Their deaths brings the toll from the virus in Israel to 134.
A total of 12,501 infections are confirmed, with 180 patients in serious condition, 133 of them on respiratory ventilation.
Ivanka Trump flew to New Jersey for seder, flouting social distancing rules
US President Donald Trump’s oldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, has failed to follow the federal government’s guidelines against unnecessary travel, The New York Times reports.
Trump, who serves as a senior adviser to her father and has spearheaded part of the administration’s efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic’s economic fallout, has repeatedly urged Americans to stay home and refrain from discretionary travel.
But before the start of Passover on April 8, she traveled with her husband Jared Kushner, also a senior adviser to the president, and their three children from the couple’s home in the Kalorama neighborhood of Washington DC to the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey, the report says.
While the federal guidelines against travel are not compulsory, Washington issued a stay-at-home order beginning April 1 for all but essential activities.
Bedouin town holds large funeral in violation of virus restrictions
Dozens of people attended a funeral in the northern Arab Israeli town of Isfiya yesterday, violating public health orders aimed at curbing an outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in the country, Channel 12 news reports.
Under current lockdown orders against public gatherings Israel allows up to 20 people to attend a funeral, provided they maintain a distance of at least 2 meters (6.5 feet) between each other. The incident in Isfiya, a predominantly Bedouin town, comes amid concerns that the highly contagious virus is gaining momentum in some Arab Israeli communities.
In video from the event many dozens of people can be seen joining the procession for the burial of a local woman. Though almost all participants are wearing face masks, they were not seen maintaining the social distancing orders.
There are no police seen at the funeral or attempting to enforce restrictions, according to the report.
80-year-old man dies from COVID-19, bringing Israel’s death toll to 132
Laniado Hospital in Netanya says an 80-year-old man with existing medical conditions has died from COVID-19 at the medical center.
His death brings the toll from the virus in Israel to 132.
A total of 12,501 infections are confirmed, while 180 patients are in serious condition, 133 of them on respiratory ventilation.
Rivlin sends mandate back to Knesset, starting 21-day countdown to election
President Reuven Rivlin hands Knesset Speaker Benny Gantz the formal notice that his mandate to form a government is over, after the Blue and White party leader failed to do so by yesterday’s midnight deadline.
For only the second time in Israel’s history, the mandate to form a governing coalition is now in the hands of the Knesset. If 61 lawmakers sign their support for a fellow MK to form a government over the next 21 days, that person will be tasked with doing so. If not, the country goes to the polls once again.
“I hope that the Knesset members will be able to form a majority in such a way that a government can be formed as soon as possible, to prevent a fourth round of elections,” Rivlin wrote.
Negotiating teams for Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud continued their talks to form a unity government late yesterday night and into the early hours of this morning, and agreed to meet again later today, even as the latter’s presidential mandate to form a coalition expired at midnight.
Passing the mandate the the Knesset essentially gives Netanyahu and Gantz three more weeks to seal a deal, or theoretically opens the door to other coalition possibilities.
— Raoul Wootliff
Ministers to meet to debate extending Jerusalem neighborhood lockdown
The special ministerial committee dealing with the immediate response to the coronavirus crisis is set to meet this morning to discuss loosening restrictions on both Jerusalem and the central Israeli city of Bnei Brak.
Cabinet ministers will discussing revoking Bnei Brak’s definition as a “restricted zone,” declared on April 2 as the largely ultra-Orthodox city experienced a severe spike in infections.
They will also discuss a similar closure that has been imposed since Sunday on several ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods in Jerusalem where high infection rates have been reported. They are expected to extend the restrictions in the capital.
This morning, Israel lifted a nationwide closure imposed for the end of Passover and the Mimouna festival as officials indicated they could slowly start easing lockdown restrictions imposed to battle the spread of the coronavirus.
From 5 a.m., Israelis could again leave their hometowns if they comply with general lockdown restrictions. Limited public transportation also restarted. The closure had been in place since Tuesday evening.
— Raoul Wootliff
Sea of Galilee water level rises after night of heavy rain
The water level of the Sea of Galilee, Israel’s main fresh water reservoir, has risen by an additional two and a half centimeters after a night of heavy rain in parts of the north of the country, according to the National Water Authority.
A lack of rain over many years had seen the lake’s level drop sharply but the level has steadily risen since the beginning of the winter.
According to officials who measure the water level every day, it’s currently at 208.96 meters (685.65 feet) below sea level.
The level is now just 16 centimeters (7.28 inches) below the “upper red line,” above which the lake would be in danger of overflowing.
