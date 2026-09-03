Seven Israeli researchers awarded prestigious EU starting grants

Seven early-career scientists from Tel Aviv University and Bar-Ilan University have secured coveted European Research Council (ERC) Starting Grants for 2026, it was announced Thursday.

The funding awards, considered among the most competitive in global science, provide up to NIS 5.25 million ($1.7 million) or more per recipient over five years.

The grant is intended for promising researchers at the beginning of their academic careers and enables them to advance groundbreaking research across diverse scientific fields, Tel Aviv University said in a statement announcing its five winners.

At Tel Aviv University, Dr. Ran Finkelstein from the School of Physics and Astronomy, Dr. Sharon Fleischer from the Shmonis School of Biomedicine and Cancer Research, Dr. Amit Vinograd from the Grey School of Medicine, Dr. Or Zamir from the School of Computer Science, and Dr. Michael Chapman from the School of Mathematical Sciences received the grants.

At Bar-Ilan University, Prof. Reuma Gadassi-Polack from the Faculty of Education and Gonda Brain Research Center and Dr. Arnold Filtser from the Department of Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence received the grants.

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At Tel Aviv University, Finkelstein researches how to use lasers and electromagnetic fields to suspend individual atoms in place, enabling him to build next-generation quantum processors that perform calculations far beyond the reach of standard supercomputers.

Fleischer is creating a human “heart-on-a-chip,” a device that uses human stem cells to recreate the heart’s actual beating and biological functions to study how daily biological rhythms impact heart disease.

Vinograd’s research explores how neural circuits generate and regulate emotions like fear, aggression, and desire. His team uses advanced microscopy to understand how emotional regulation breaks down in psychiatric conditions.

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In the field of computer science, Zamir focuses on building faster algorithms for fundamental math and graph problems that help power modern computing.

In math, Chapman is applying quantum physics as a computational tool to tackle complex algebraic problems that have remained unsolved using standard mathematical formulas.

At Bar-Ilan, Gadassi-Polack is studying how a child’s emotional struggles directly affect their parents’ mental health, rather than how a parent’s mental health might impact the child.

Filtser is building new algorithmic toolkits for complex real-world data such as air travel routing and network design. His algorithms solve everyday scenarios where costs, times, or directions are not always even or predictable.

“These two researchers are involved in interdisciplinary projects that upend long-held assumptions in their respective fields,” Bar-Ilan said in its statement announcing its winners.