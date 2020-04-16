IDF says it’ll investigate large Mimouna party on military base

The Israel Defense Forces says it is investigating a large celebration held last night in the Nahal Infantry Brigade in violation of the military’s social distancing restrictions.

Footage of the event — a celebration of the Moroccan Jewish holiday of Mimouna — that was shared on social media showed dozens of troops dancing and singing in close contact with one another.

The gathering occurred when the brigade’s administrative company entered a tent that had been set up on the base, the military says, noting that the company had been stationed on the base for over 30 days.

“The behavior of the soldiers in the incident in question deviated from the IDF’s restrictions for responding to the coronavirus on military bases,” the military says.

“After the company entered [the tent] the gathering occurred. It was broken up by the unit’s commander, and afterward the rules were clarified [to the soldiers]. The event will be investigated,” the IDF says.

— Judah Ari Gross