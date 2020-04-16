Ministers confirm Bnei Brak rules eased, Jerusalem neighborhoods on lockdown

The government confirms it approved a decision to designate Bnei Brak and parts of Jerusalem as a “restricted area,” a move that relaxes some rules in the Tel Aviv suburb.

For Bnei Brak, the decision — in force until April 20 — means all lockdown rules are eased, with the exception of public transportation, which remains banned in the city.

Bnei Brak commits to sending 700 residents sick with the virus to isolation hotels.

For Jerusalem, neighborhoods that were placed on lockdown before the final days of Passover will remain closed off from the rest of the city until April 19, with exceptions made for those going to work.

The decision goes into effect at 6 p.m.