WWII veteran, 99, raises more than £12 million for UK health workers

A 99-year-old British World War II veteran raises more than £12 million ($15 million, 13.8 million euros) in his fundraising challenge for frontline health workers by walking laps of his garden.

Tom Moore, a captain who served in India, is being sponsored to complete 100 lengths of his 25-metre (82-foot) garden in time for his 100th birthday at the end of the month.

He originally planned to raise £1,000 for a National Health Service charity after receiving treatment for a broken hip and cancer.

But he is now passed the £12-million barrier, and has to do just one more round of laps in his garden in Bedfordshire, south England, with the help of his walking frame.

