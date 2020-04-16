Progress reported on possible prisoner swap with Hamas

Progress has been made on a possible prisoner swap deal with Hamas, according to Hebrew media reports, citing both Palestinian and Israeli sources.

A senior Israeli source tells Channel 13 that “an exceptional and rare opportunity has been created to reach a prisoner deal with Hamas.”

The channel says the deal would include the remains of two Israeli soldiers, Sergeant First Class Oron Shaul and Lieutenant Hadar Goldin, killed in action during the 2014 Gaza war (Operation Protective Edge), and two Israeli civilians, Avera Avraham Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, who are believed to held by Hamas after having entered Gaza of their own accord in 2014-2015.

Channel 12 cites Palestinian sources as saying that a senior Hamas delegation met in Cairo last week with Egyptian intelligence to discuss a prisoner swap. According to the sources, Musa Dudin, a member of the Hamas political bureau, was one of the members of the delegation.