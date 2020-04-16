New York state extends stay-at-home orders until mid-May

New York state will extend its stay-at-home restrictions at least through May 15 amid signs the initial wave of the coronavirus outbreak is slowing down.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says that transmission rates still need to be tamed as he prolonged the restrictions that have left most New Yorkers housebound.

The number of people hospitalized statewide has ticked down to around 17,000, far below initial projections. But there are still close to 2,000 newly diagnosed people coming into hospitals daily, Cuomo says.

New York recorded 606 COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday, the lowest daily number in more than a week.

“This is still continuing at a really tragic, tragic rate,” Cuomo says at a press briefing.

The governor says the requirement for New Yorkers to wear face coverings when people are out and close by other people starting Friday will also help fight the outbreak.

