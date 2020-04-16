US death toll from virus surpasses 30,000

The confirmed coronavirus death toll in the United States surpasses 30,000 on Thursday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The tracker says 30,990 people have now died in the country from COVID-19 since the start of the global health crisis.

The US has the highest death toll in the world, followed by Italy with 21,645 dead although its population is just a fifth of that of the US.

Spain has recorded 19,130 deaths, followed by France with 17,167.

Nearly 640,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the United States, which has seen a record number of deaths over the past two days.

New York, the epicenter of the country’s COVID-19 epidemic, has suffered more than 14,000 deaths across the state alone.

— AFP