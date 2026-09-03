Poll shows pro-Netanyahu bloc pulling even with opponents, in sharp shift

An Israeli television poll released Wednesday showed the bloc of parties supporting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pulling even with his opponents, in a stark shift from most recent polls, though neither side was forecast to be close to attaining a Knesset majority.

The poll had the pro- and anti-Netanyahu blocs winning 53 seats each if the October 27 elections were held today, eight shy of a 61-seat majority. Arab parties held the balance of 14 seats.

That result marked a significant change from the network’s previous poll a week ago, which showed the opposition leading the pro-Netanyahu parties 57 to 48, with 15 for the Arab parties.

The change appeared largely due to two right-wing pro-Netanyahu parties making it into the Knesset: Ofter Winter’s People of Israel, with four seats, and the new merger of the far-right Religious Zionism and Zehut parties, with six.

In addition, Netanyahu’s Likud party narrowed its gap with the election frontrunner, the opposition Yashar party led by Gadi Eisenkot. Last week, Channel 13 found that Yashar would win 24 and Likud 19. This week, however, Yashar would win 22, just one more than Likud’s 21.

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The addition of Jewish former lawmaker Yoav Segalovitz to the Arab Ra’am party did not change its polling performance, at five seats. But the mainly Arab Joint List has been rising in recent surveys, weakening the Zionist opposition bloc, and reaching 9 seats in the new poll.

The survey also showed a further slide in support for B’Yachad, the joint slate led by former prime minister Naftali Bennet and Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, which dropped from 13 to 12 seats.

Failing to clear the minimum vote threshold needed to enter the Knesset were the Unity party of former Likudniks Yuli Edelstein and Gilad Erdan, Benny Gantz’s Blue and White and Yoaz Hendel and Chili Tropper’s Zionist Home-The Reservists.

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The poll, which was published ahead of the September 8 deadline for parties to file their slates of candidates, had 940 respondents and a 3.4% margin of error.