Ivanka Trump flew to New Jersey for seder, flouting social distancing rules

US President Donald Trump’s oldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, has failed to follow the federal government’s guidelines against unnecessary travel, The New York Times reports.

Trump, who serves as a senior adviser to her father and has spearheaded part of the administration’s efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic’s economic fallout, has repeatedly urged Americans to stay home and refrain from discretionary travel.

But before the start of Passover on April 8, she traveled with her husband Jared Kushner, also a senior adviser to the president, and their three children from the couple’s home in the Kalorama neighborhood of Washington DC to the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey, the report says.

While the federal guidelines against travel are not compulsory, Washington issued a stay-at-home order beginning April 1 for all but essential activities.