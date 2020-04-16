PM invites Gantz to meeting to discuss unity government

Netanyahu called Blue and White chair Benny Gantz this morning to invite him to meet this evening to discuss the formation of an emergency unity government, according to the prime minsiter’s spokesperson.

The two agreed that the teams would meet before they speak, a statement says.

This morning, President Reuven Rivlin handed Gantz formal notice that his mandate to form a government was over, after the Blue and White party leader failed to do so by yesterday’s midnight deadline.

The mandate to form a governing coalition is now in the hands of the Knesset. If 61 lawmakers pledge their support for a fellow MK to form a government over the next 21 days, that person will be tasked with doing so. If not, the country goes to the polls once again.