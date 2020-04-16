The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
Number of virus cases in Israel up to 12,591; 140 dead
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel rises to 12,591, the Health Ministry announces.
The ministry also says that nine people have died since last night, bringing the number of total deaths to 140.
According to the ministry figures, 174 people are in serious condition, 140 of whom are on ventilators.
So far, 2,624 Israelis have recovered from COVID-19.
Progress reported on possible prisoner swap with Hamas
Progress has been made on a possible prisoner swap deal with Hamas, according to Hebrew media reports, citing both Palestinian and Israeli sources.
A senior Israeli source tells Channel 13 that “an exceptional and rare opportunity has been created to reach a prisoner deal with Hamas.”
The channel says the deal would include the remains of two Israeli soldiers, Sergeant First Class Oron Shaul and Lieutenant Hadar Goldin, killed in action during the 2014 Gaza war (Operation Protective Edge), and two Israeli civilians, Avera Avraham Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, who are believed to held by Hamas after having entered Gaza of their own accord in 2014-2015.
Channel 12 cites Palestinian sources as saying that a senior Hamas delegation met in Cairo last week with Egyptian intelligence to discuss a prisoner swap. According to the sources, Musa Dudin, a member of the Hamas political bureau, was one of the members of the delegation.
Virus death toll up to 134 as two women die in Jerusalem hospital
Shaare Zedek in Jerusalem says a 71-year-old and a 90-year-old woman, both with existing medical conditions, have died from COVID-19 at the medical center.
Their deaths brings the toll from the virus in Israel to 134.
A total of 12,501 infections are confirmed, with 180 patients in serious condition, 133 of them on respiratory ventilation.
Ivanka Trump flew to New Jersey for seder, flouting social distancing rules
US President Donald Trump’s oldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, has failed to follow the federal government’s guidelines against unnecessary travel, The New York Times reports.
Trump, who serves as a senior adviser to her father and has spearheaded part of the administration’s efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic’s economic fallout, has repeatedly urged Americans to stay home and refrain from discretionary travel.
But before the start of Passover on April 8, she traveled with her husband Jared Kushner, also a senior adviser to the president, and their three children from the couple’s home in the Kalorama neighborhood of Washington DC to the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey, the report says.
While the federal guidelines against travel are not compulsory, Washington issued a stay-at-home order beginning April 1 for all but essential activities.
Bedouin town holds large funeral in violation of virus restrictions
Dozens of people attended a funeral in the northern Arab Israeli town of Isfiya yesterday, violating public health orders aimed at curbing an outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in the country, Channel 12 news reports.
Under current lockdown orders against public gatherings Israel allows up to 20 people to attend a funeral, provided they maintain a distance of at least 2 meters (6.5 feet) between each other. The incident in Isfiya, a predominantly Bedouin town, comes amid concerns that the highly contagious virus is gaining momentum in some Arab Israeli communities.
In video from the event many dozens of people can be seen joining the procession for the burial of a local woman. Though almost all participants are wearing face masks, they were not seen maintaining the social distancing orders.
There are no police seen at the funeral or attempting to enforce restrictions, according to the report.
80-year-old man dies from COVID-19, bringing Israel’s death toll to 132
Laniado Hospital in Netanya says an 80-year-old man with existing medical conditions has died from COVID-19 at the medical center.
His death brings the toll from the virus in Israel to 132.
A total of 12,501 infections are confirmed, while 180 patients are in serious condition, 133 of them on respiratory ventilation.
Rivlin sends mandate back to Knesset, starting 21-day countdown to election
President Reuven Rivlin hands Knesset Speaker Benny Gantz the formal notice that his mandate to form a government is over, after the Blue and White party leader failed to do so by yesterday’s midnight deadline.
For only the second time in Israel’s history, the mandate to form a governing coalition is now in the hands of the Knesset. If 61 lawmakers sign their support for a fellow MK to form a government over the next 21 days, that person will be tasked with doing so. If not, the country goes to the polls once again.
“I hope that the Knesset members will be able to form a majority in such a way that a government can be formed as soon as possible, to prevent a fourth round of elections,” Rivlin wrote.
Negotiating teams for Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud continued their talks to form a unity government late yesterday night and into the early hours of this morning, and agreed to meet again later today, even as the latter’s presidential mandate to form a coalition expired at midnight.
Passing the mandate the the Knesset essentially gives Netanyahu and Gantz three more weeks to seal a deal, or theoretically opens the door to other coalition possibilities.
— Raoul Wootliff
Ministers to meet to debate extending Jerusalem neighborhood lockdown
The special ministerial committee dealing with the immediate response to the coronavirus crisis is set to meet this morning to discuss loosening restrictions on both Jerusalem and the central Israeli city of Bnei Brak.
Cabinet ministers will discussing revoking Bnei Brak’s definition as a “restricted zone,” declared on April 2 as the largely ultra-Orthodox city experienced a severe spike in infections.
They will also discuss a similar closure that has been imposed since Sunday on several ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods in Jerusalem where high infection rates have been reported. They are expected to extend the restrictions in the capital.
This morning, Israel lifted a nationwide closure imposed for the end of Passover and the Mimouna festival as officials indicated they could slowly start easing lockdown restrictions imposed to battle the spread of the coronavirus.
From 5 a.m., Israelis could again leave their hometowns if they comply with general lockdown restrictions. Limited public transportation also restarted. The closure had been in place since Tuesday evening.
— Raoul Wootliff
Sea of Galilee water level rises after night of heavy rain
The water level of the Sea of Galilee, Israel’s main fresh water reservoir, has risen by an additional two and a half centimeters after a night of heavy rain in parts of the north of the country, according to the National Water Authority.
A lack of rain over many years had seen the lake’s level drop sharply but the level has steadily risen since the beginning of the winter.
According to officials who measure the water level every day, it’s currently at 208.96 meters (685.65 feet) below sea level.
The level is now just 16 centimeters (7.28 inches) below the “upper red line,” above which the lake would be in danger of overflowing.
