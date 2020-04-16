Police remove Bnei Brak roadblocks as official closure order ends

Police on Wednesday night removed most of the roadblocks deployed throughout the city of Bnei Brak in recent weeks.

The move comes as cabinet ministers are discussing revoking the city’s definition as a “restricted zone,” declared on April 2 due to the largely ultra-Orthodox city experiencing a severe spike in infections.

The official order over the city ended at 12:30 p.m.

Police appeared be anticipating that the government lockdown of the city would not be extended.

For the past two weeks residents have been largely prevented from leaving the city (though last Friday restrictions were eased somewhat, with residents allowed to travel outside the city for work and some other essential needs).