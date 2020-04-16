Israel said to shut down unauthorized East Jerusalem coronavirus testing site

Israel Police have closed down an makeshift coronavirus testing clinic in East Jerusalem because it was operating under the auspices of the Palestinian Authority, the Haaretz newspaper reports.

The clinic was set up next to a mosque in the Silwan neighborhood of the capital during the day and then closed in the early evening. Later that night police arrived and arrested four people who were running the clinic.

Sources who were at the location tell Haaretz that police told them the clinic was closed because of its ties to the PA, which is forbidden to carry out activities in Israeli territory without prior approval.