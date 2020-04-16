Ethiopia moves to close Eritrean refugee camp despite virus fears

Greece will begin moving hundreds of elderly and ailing asylum seekers out of congested island camps to protect them from the coronavirus, the migration ministry says.

The ministry says 2,380 “vulnerable persons” will be moved out of camps on Aegean islands to apartments, hotels and other camps on the mainland.

Those to be moved include 200 asylum-seekers over the age of 60 who will be accompanied by their families. Another group of 1,730 includes people with prior ailments and their relatives, the ministry says.

Authorities says the two-week operation will begin after April 19, Orthodox Easter, and that a timetable would be announced at a later date.

— AFP