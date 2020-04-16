Ministers said set to lift Bnei Brak lockdown, continue closure on Jerusalem neighborhoods

The ministerial committee dealing with the immediate response to the coronavirus outbreak is set to approve lifting the two-week lockdown on the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak, according to Channel 12 news.

Ministers will, however, extend the closure of several Jerusalem neighborhoods, the channel reports.

Earlier today police removed most of the roadblocks deployed throughout Bnei Brak as the official order over the city ended at 12:30 p.m.

For the past two weeks residents have been largely prevented from leaving the city (though last Friday restrictions were eased somewhat, with residents allowed to travel outside the city for work and some other essential needs).

A similar closure has also been imposed since Sunday on several ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods in Jerusalem where high infection rates have been reported.