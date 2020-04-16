Sea of Galilee water level rises after night of heavy rain

The water level of the Sea of Galilee, Israel’s main fresh water reservoir, has risen by an additional two and a half centimeters after a night of heavy rain in parts of the north of the country, according to the National Water Authority.

A lack of rain over many years had seen the lake’s level drop sharply but the level has steadily risen since the beginning of the winter.

According to officials who measure the water level every day, it’s currently at 208.96 meters (685.65 feet) below sea level.

The level is now just 16 centimeters (7.28 inches) below the “upper red line,” above which the lake would be in danger of overflowing.