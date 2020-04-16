Sea of Galilee water level rises after night of heavy rain
Ministers to meet to debate extending Jerusalem neighborhood lockdown

Special coronavirus committee may loosen restrictions on capital and revoke definition of several ultra-Orthodox areas as ‘restricted zones’

By TOI staff Today, 8:23 am 0 Edit
Police at a temporary checkpoint in Jerusalem on April 15, 2020 (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)
Police at a temporary checkpoint in Jerusalem on April 15, 2020 (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.

8:24 am

Sea of Galilee water level rises after night of heavy rain

The water level of the Sea of Galilee, Israel’s main fresh water reservoir, has risen by an additional two and a half centimeters after a night of heavy rain in parts of the north of the country, according to the National Water Authority.

A lack of rain over many years had seen the lake’s level drop sharply but the level has steadily risen since the beginning of the winter.

According to officials who measure the water level every day, it’s currently at 208.96 meters (685.65 feet) below sea level.

The level is now just 16 centimeters (7.28 inches) below the “upper red line,” above which the lake would be in danger of overflowing.

The promenade in the northern Israeli city of Tiberias, by the Sea of Galilee, on January 30, 2020. (David Cohen/Flash90)
