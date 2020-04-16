Organizers say 2,000 now at protest against Netanyahu

Police responding to an anonymous tip find more than a dozen bodies at a nursing home in northwestern New Jersey, according to news reports.

Five bodies were found Sunday and 13 more were found on Monday at the Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center, Andover Township Police Chief Eric Danielson tells The New Jersey Herald.

The remains found at the facility are among 68 deaths linked to the home, including both residents and two nurses, The New York Times reported, citing Danielson, other officials and county records shared with a federal official. At least 26 of those deaths were confirmed by laboratory tests to be related to COVID-19, the newspaper said.

Police release a photo of a box truck parked outside the home that was being used to store the bodies after a hazmat team removed them.

More than 100 residents and staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the Times reports.

