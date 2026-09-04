Housing snapshot September 2026: Prices inch upward after sharp decline

Home prices in Israel rose by 0.1% in May and June 2026 compared to the previous two-month period, according to the most recent report released by the Central Bureau of Statistics.

Market prices have fallen an average of 1.5% compared to the same period a year earlier, the CBS said. A month earlier, the market recorded its largest monthly decline in eight years, falling 1% in April and May 2026. Prices have declined in eight out of the last 12 months.

Israel’s housing market has slowed over the past year, partly in reaction to the multifront war Israel has been engaged in since Hamas invaded southern Israel on October 7, 2023. High interest rates, a record supply of unsold new housing, and high prices have tamped down sales; the shekel’s strength against the dollar, currently at NIS 2.99, is also affecting demand from overseas buyers.

The Israeli currency is about 10% stronger than it was a year ago, and has fluctuated by more than 20% over the past 16 months, trading data shows.

During May and June, average prices rose by 1.8% in Jerusalem, 1.5% in Haifa, 0.9% in the north and 0.7% in the south. Average prices fell by 1% in the Central District and 0.7% in Tel Aviv.

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Compared with the same period last year, prices have climbed 1.8% in Jerusalem, 1.6% in the north, and 0.1% in the south. Prices have fallen by 4.1% in the central district, 1.8% in Haifa, and 1.7% in Tel Aviv.

The average sales price of a home in Tel Aviv is NIS 3.58 million ($1.197 million), the CBS said. The average home price is NIS 2.91 million ($973,244) in Jerusalem, NIS 2.73 million ($913,043) in the Central District, NIS 1.93 million ($645,485) in Haifa, NIS 1.66 million ($555,184) in the south, and NIS 1.52 million ($508,361) in the north.

According to Finance Ministry data for June, a total of 8,757 apartments were sold, a 50% increase compared to June 2025, when Israel waged war against Iran. Transactions rose 6% compared to the previous month.

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New apartment sales, including subsidized units, totaled 3,593 in June, up 84% from June 2025. A total of 5,164 secondhand apartments were sold, a 33% increase compared to last year.

Investor activity increased significantly compared to the low level of last year, with 1,392 apartments purchased by investors, a 64% increase compared to June 2025 and a 5% jump from the previous month. At the same time, investors sold 1,487 apartments, representing a 40% increase compared to the same period last year and a 6% increase from the previous month.

Sales

To provide the housing snapshot below, we used the Israel Tax Authority’s database, which records the actual prices paid for properties. The focus is on sales over the last month to present the most up-to-date picture of the market.

In Tel Aviv, a three-room (two-bedroom) apartment at 10 Shmu’el Yarhinai Street sold for NIS 3.05 million ($1,020,000). The apartment measures 83 square meters (893 square feet) and is located on the ground floor of a three-story building constructed in 2018.

A three-room (two-bedroom) apartment at 33 Yehuda Hanasi Street sold for NIS 3.1 million ($1,037,000). The apartment measures 64 square meters (689 square feet) and is located on the third floor of a nine-story building constructed in 2024.

A four-room (three-bedroom) apartment at 2 Abba Kovner Street sold for NIS 5.05 million ($1,689,000). The apartment measures 147 square meters (1,582 square feet) and is located on the 39th floor of a 46-story building constructed in 2023.

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In Jerusalem, a three-room (two-bedroom) apartment at 13 Harav Tzvi Yehuda Street sold for NIS 3.33 million ($1,115,000). The apartment measures 73 square meters (786 square feet) and is located on the first floor of a four-story building constructed in 1950.

A five-room (four-bedroom) apartment at 2 Shmaryahu Levin Street sold for NIS 4.65 million ($1,555,000). The apartment measures 111 square meters (1,195 square feet) and is located on the ground floor of a four-story building constructed in 1970.

A three-room (two-bedroom) apartment at 22 Yaakov Elazar Street sold for NIS 2.45 million ($819,000). The apartment measures 71 square meters (764 square feet) and is located on the third floor of a six-story building constructed in 2018.

In Beit Shemesh, a four-room (three-bedroom) apartment at 22 Roi Klein Street sold for NIS 2.21 million ($739,000). The apartment measures 100 square meters (1,076 square feet) and is located on the third floor of a seven-story building constructed in 2023.

A five-room (four-bedroom) apartment at 23 Rav Hanan Street sold for NIS 2.95 million ($987,000). The apartment measures 120 square meters (1,292 square feet) and is located on the first floor of a seven-story building constructed in 2019.

In Haifa, a five-room (four-bedroom) apartment at 4 Israel Levanon Street sold for NIS 2.1 million ($702,000). The apartment measures 98 square meters (1,055 square feet) and is located on the fourth floor of a four-story building constructed in 2009.

Rentals

The database of the real estate website Madlan was used to compile this sample of rental apartments on the market, focusing on three-room (two-bedroom) properties suitable for a couple, two roommates, or a small family.

In Tel Aviv, a 4.5-room (3.5-bedroom) private house at 31 Petahya Street in the Revivim neighborhood is available for rent at NIS 13,000 ($4,348) per month. The property measures 120 square meters (1,292 square feet) and includes a garden, two renovated bathrooms, three toilets, a storage room and a private shelter.

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A four-room (three-bedroom) apartment on Vormaiza Street in the Old North is available for rent at NIS 13,000 ($4,348) per month. The apartment measures 90 square meters (969 square feet) and is located on the fourth floor of a building with an elevator.

In Jerusalem, a 3.5-room (2.5-bedroom) apartment at 41 King George Street is available for rent at NIS 8,500 ($2,843) per month. The apartment measures 75 square meters (807 square feet) and is located on the first floor of a building with an elevator and parking.

A four-room (three-bedroom) apartment at 5 Etzel Street in the French Hill neighborhood is available for rent at NIS 7,800 ($2,609) per month. The apartment measures 89 square meters (958 square feet) and is located on the third floor of a building with an elevator.

In Haifa, a four-room (three-bedroom) apartment at 28 Haruv Street in the Western Carmel neighborhood is available for rent at NIS 4,800 ($1,605) per month. The apartment measures 100 square meters (1,076 square feet) and is located on the third floor.