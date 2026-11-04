Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 4, 2026
Herzog begins consultation with Shas party
President Isaac Herzog has wrapped up his consultation with the far-right Religious Zionism party and begun meeting with the Sephardi Haredi Shas party.
In the consultations at the President’s residence, parties say who they recommend for prime minister. Both Religious Zionism and Shas support Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
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