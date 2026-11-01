Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 1, 2026

Herzog: Party leaders must ‘face the reality’ of results, find solutions to prevent another election

By Lazar Berman Today, 11:52 am
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

President Isaac Herzog speaks at the state memorial ceremony for Israel's first president Chaim Weizmann, November 1, 2026 (Amos Ben Gershom/GPO)
President Isaac Herzog speaks at the state memorial ceremony for Israel's first president Chaim Weizmann, November 1, 2026 (Amos Ben Gershom/GPO)

Israel’s party leaders should “stop climbing up trees and face the reality” of the election results, President Isaac Herzog says, indicating that he will push for compromise when he begins consultations this week.

“This coming Wednesday, I will receive the official election results from the Central Elections Committee chairman… Justice Noam Solberg,” he says at the state memorial ceremony for Israel’s first president, Chaim Weizmann. “Afterward, I will begin consultations at the President’s Residence. The President’s Residence will be wide open to all factions and parties.”

Herzog, who will ask each party leader whom they recommend to be prime minister and form a coalition, says he hopes they are ready to “find creative solutions to prevent another election. As we all know, during an election campaign, naturally and predictably, candidates climb high up into the trees.”

“But the elections are over, the election results are an established fact — they are reality,” he continues. “And this is the time to tell all the leaders: stop climbing the trees and face reality. This week at the President’s Residence, we will try to put up ladders, to enable the leaders to face reality, in a measured and careful manner.”

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