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Three Taibeh residents charged with man’s murder

By Noam Lehmann Today, 12:33 pm
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The Central District Attorney’s Office charges three Taibeh residents with the murder of 50-year-old Raed Haj Yahya in the central Arab city on September 10.

As Haj Yahya began driving away from his home, Ahmed Msarwa and Muhammad Ghabali, both 28, blocked his route with a car that bore a fake license plate, and Msarwa got out and shot him at least 16 times, according to the indictment filed at the Lod District Court.

Adham Ghabali, 30, watched the shooting after pulling up minutes earlier in another car to serve as lookout, the indictment says, adding that he had been barred from driving for 11 months starting in June because of a prior offense.

The suspects had planned at least a day earlier to kill Haj Yahya, the indictment says, without specifying a motive.

After the shooting, the suspects fled the scene in the two vehicles, and the car that bore the fake license plates was set on fire elsewhere in Taibeh, the indictment says, without saying who set the fire.

The three suspects are charged with aggravated murder with intent and illegally carrying and transporting a firearm and ammunition. Adham Ghabali is also charged with driving illegally and without insurance.

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