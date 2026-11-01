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Iran army: Potential war could be ‘longer than previous conflict,’ Trump won’t dictate its duration

By AFP Today, 12:05 pm
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Screen capture from video of Iran's military spokesperson Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia, January 2026. (YouTube; used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law)
Screen capture from video of Iran's military spokesperson Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia, January 2026. (YouTube; used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law)

Iran warns that any new war could last longer than the previous round of conflict and that US President Donald Trump would not be the one to determine its duration.

“A potential future war could last longer than previous conflict, and the American president would not be in a position to dictate the timing or the conditions of its conclusion,” says army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia, according to Iranian state television.

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