Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 1, 2026
Iran army: Potential war could be ‘longer than previous conflict,’ Trump won’t dictate its duration
Iran warns that any new war could last longer than the previous round of conflict and that US President Donald Trump would not be the one to determine its duration.
“A potential future war could last longer than previous conflict, and the American president would not be in a position to dictate the timing or the conditions of its conclusion,” says army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia, according to Iranian state television.
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